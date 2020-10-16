Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The news was shared by the playback singer's team on social media on Thursday evening.

"Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you," Sanu's team posted on his Facebook page.

Sanu was reportedly planning to leave for the US on October 14 to celebrate his 63rd birthday on October 20 in Los Angeles. But after his diagnosis, the plans have been pushed.

The singer, popularly known as King of Melody, has thousands of songs in different languages to his credits.

Some of his hit tracks include "Chura Ke Dil Mera", "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha", "Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana" and "Saajanji Ghar Aaye".

Sanu's son Jaan is one of the contestants of the ongoing "Bigg Boss 14", hosted by Salman Khan.

On Thursday, Mumbai city reported 2,119 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 2,36,721, while its death toll rose to 9,601.

