Los Angeles, Oct 13 (PTI) "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" star Kyle Chandler has boarded the cast of the Netflix live-action film "Slumberland", directed by Francis Lawrence.

The actor joins previously announced cast members Jason Momoa, Chris O'Dowd and Marlow Barkley, reported Deadline.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the feature is said to be drawing influences from Winsor McCay's "Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland".

Chernin Entertainment is producing the project.

Netflix declined to comment.

Chandler will next be seen Netflix's "The Midnight Skywas", directed by Hollywood star George Clooney. Chandler also starred in the Hulu miniseries "Catch-22", which Clooney co-directed and appears in.

The actor will reprise his role of Mark Russell, an animal behaviour and communication specialist, in 2021's "Godzilla vs Kong", a sequel to the 2019 film. PTI

