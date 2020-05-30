Entertenment News | Leigh Whannell to Direct Sequel Series to 'Upgrade'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 30 (PTI) "The Invisible Man" director Leigh Whannell is working on a follow-up series to his 2018 sci-fi horror movie "Upgrade".

The filmmaker will helm the series he co-created with Tim Walsh, who will serve as the showrunner, reported Deadline.

Whannell had written and directed the Blumhouse-produced movie, which was set in the near future and follows the misadventures of Grey Trace.

After his wife is killed during a brutal mugging that also leaves him paralysed, Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure in the form of a computer chip implant called STEM.

The series will pick up a few years after the events of the film and broadens the universe with an evolved version of STEM and a new host – imagining a world in which the government repurposes STEM to help curb criminal activity.

A writer's room has been put together for the first season with Krystal Ziv Houghton and James Roland joining Whannell and Walsh.

Jason Blum and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Automatik will executive produce alongside Whannell and Walsh.

