Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Entertenment News | Maha CM Expresses Shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 07:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Entertenment News | Maha CM Expresses Shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed his condolences over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones," Thackeray said on his official Twitter handle @CMOMaharashtra.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: When The Actor Donated Rs 1 Crore To Kerala Flood Relief Upon a Fan's Request.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, police have said, adding that he committed suicide. Rajput's last screen appearance was "Chhichhore", directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement