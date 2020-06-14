Entertenment News | Maha CM Expresses Shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed his condolences over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones," Thackeray said on his official Twitter handle @CMOMaharashtra.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, police have said, adding that he committed suicide. Rajput's last screen appearance was "Chhichhore", directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

