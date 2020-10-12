Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming comedy "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is set to release on November 13.

The Zee Studios project is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on Tuesday along with the release date.

Though the Centre has allowed re-opening of cinema halls from October 15, it's not confirmed yet if "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" will have a theatrical release or go for a digital premiere.

The film also features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma.

Set in the 90s, "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" is billed as an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on a hunt which turns into a chase game.

