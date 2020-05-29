Entertenment News | Manushi Joins Hands with UNICEF to Promote Menstrual Hygiene

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by UNICEF to spread awareness on menstrual hygiene.

According to a press release issued by the model's team, she will be promoting the need to educate girls about maintaining hygiene, constructing adequate sanitation facilities and providing quick access to feminine hygiene products,.

Manushi, who runs her own initiative on menstrual hygiene ‘Project Shakti' that works across several states in India, said it is important to raise awareness on the critical issue.

“Every young girl has the right to accurate information about her body. Without the right information, girls often don't know how to safely manage their period. There still is silence and misinformation. We have come a long way but a lot still needs to be done.

“We all need to contribute towards raising awareness on this. I'm proud and honoured to be associated with UNICEF for this novel initiative that aims at debunking misinformation, taboos and also raise awareness on this critical issue," she said in a statement.

On May 28, which is observed as the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Manushi participated in UNICEF global initiative called the Red Dot Challenge -- a symbol adopted by the world body to depict menstrual cycle.

Manushi is making her acting debut in Bollywood with "Prithviraj" opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be playing the royal princess Sanyogita.

