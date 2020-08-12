Los Angeles, Aug 12 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has signed a first-look film and TV deal with Apple.

Under the multi-year deal between the tech giant and Scorsese's Sikelia Productions, the filmmaker will develop film and TV projects for the company's streaming platform Apple TV Plus.

Also Read | Janmashtami 2020: KGF Actor Yash And Radhika Pandit Share Adorable Pics Of Their Kids And Wish Fans On The Auspicious Occasion.

The announcement comes months after Apple acquired Scorsese's upcoming drama "Killers of the Flower Moon", starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, from Paramount.

The movie will stream on Apple TV Plus after its theatrical run, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Is a 'Sore Loser' While Anushka Sharma Says 'Sorry' First, Power Couple Reveal More in Instagram's #TakeABreak Friendly Competition (Watch Video).

Scorsese, best known for films such as "Taxi Driver", "Goodfellas", "The Departed", "The Aviator" and most recently "The Irishman", formed Sikelia Productions in 2003, and the company has produced all of the auteur's projects since then.

Apple had previously signed first look deals with DiCaprio's Appian Way, Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures and Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)