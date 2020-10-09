Los Angeles, Oct 9 (PTI) Rapper-singer Megan Thee Stallion has launched a scholarship fund to support women of colour pursuing an associate's, bachelor's or postgraduate degree in any field.

Megan has partnered with Rap Rotation, Amazon Music's flagship global hip-hop brand, to start her ‘Don't Stop Scholarship Fund'.

The 25-year-old musician shared the news on Twitter.

“Megan has partnered with Amazon Music's rap rotation and will award two $10,000 scholarships to women of colour that are pursuing an associates, bachelors or post-graduate degree in any field of study,” the announcement read.

The initiative is named after the rapper's latest single "Don't Stop".

