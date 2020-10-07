Los Angeles, Oct 7 (PTI) AC/DC, one of the most influential rock bands in history, are set to release their 17th full-length album 'Power UP' on November 13.

The last album by the Australian group -- comprising Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) -- was titled 'Rock or Bust', which came out back in 2014.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family’s Lawyer Says Durg Case Against Rhea Chakraborty Was Weak.

According to a press release, AC/DC has released a new single, "Shot In The Dark".

The new album has 12 songs, which includes titles like "Realize", "Rejection", "Witch's Spell", "Demon Fire", "No Man's Land".

Also Read | SSR Case: CBI Should Look into the Conduct of the AIIMS Team, Says Lawyer Vikas Singh.

For 'Power Up', the group reunited with record producer Brendan O'Brien who helmed 'Black Ice' in 2008 and 'Rock Or Bust'.

The new album will be available in multiple configurations, including digital, CD, and deluxe versions. It will also be available on all digital platforms. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)