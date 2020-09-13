Los Angeles, Sep 13 (PTI) Actor Naomi Watts has teamed up with filmmaker Phillip Noyce for thriller "Lakewood".

Chris Sparling has penned the script for the movie, which is about a mother who desperately races against time to save her child as authorities place her small town on lockdown.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni Reveals Who Is 'Kattappa' Of the House; First Elimination for the Season to Happen Today.

Noyce is best known for movies such as "Newsfront", The Saint", "The Bone Collector" and "Salt", reported Variety.

Boies/Schiller's Zack Schiller and David Boies, Limelight's Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, Untapped's Andrew Corkin, star Watts for Jam Tart Films and Stratagem's Alex Lalonde will produce the feature.

Also Read | Lili Reinhart Birthday Special: The Riverdale Actress Believes in Setting Millennial Fashion Goals, One Outfit at a Time (View Pics).

Alex Dong will serve as an executive producer.

"Lakewood" will start filming from September 16 in Ontario, Canada under strict COVID-19 protocols.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)