Los Angeles, Sep 19 (PTI) Universal has hired writer Nazrin Choudhary to pen the script for "American Radical".

The project marks a reunion between "Mr Robot" duo of actor Rami Malek and filmmaker Sam Esmail.

Based on the memoir written by Kevin Maurer and Tamer Elnoury, the suspense thriller will be directed by Esmail with Malek playing the lead role.

The book chronicles the true-story of Elnoury, a longtime undercover agent who joined the counter-terrorism unit after September 11, 2001. In his book, he details his experience infiltrating and bringing down a terror cell that was based in the United States.

Choudhury is best known for working on shows like "Jack Ryan", "Wayward Pines", "Damnation", "Damien" and "Houdini & Doyle".

Esmail and Chad Hamilton will be producing the project for Esmail Corp. and Anonymous Content, respectively, alongside Malek.

