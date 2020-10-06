Los Angeles, Oct 6 (PTI) Director Marc Forster, known for action movies like "World War Z" and the James Bond film "Quantum of Solace", is developing a film on "Thomas & Friends", the popular series of children's books.

The filmmaker and Renee Wolfe will also produce the project via their 2Dux² production banner, partnering with Mattel Films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alyssa Hill and Jesse Wigutow penned the script.

The film will follow the 75-year-old children's property about Thomas the Tank Engine and his locomotive friends going on adventures that occasionally go off-the-rails. "Thomas & Friends" universe includes books, merchandise, games, and a TV series that is now in its 24th season.

Forster said the character of Thomas has been his "personal favourite" since childhood.

"I couldn't be more excited to be working with Robbie and the entire team at Mattel, and embarking on this beautiful journey with such a timeless property," the director said.

Robbie Brenner, who will executive produce the film, said this franchise focuses on the importance of friendship, a theme that resonates deeply with children and parents around the world.

"Marc is an incredible storyteller and I look forward to partnering with him to tell Thomas' story in a modern and unexpected way," he added.

Brenner will also oversee the project with Kevin McKeon for Mattel.

