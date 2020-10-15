Los Angeles, Oct 15 (PTI) Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial project, "Don't Worry Darling" has added actors Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Kate Berlant, and Asif Ali to its cast.

They join previously announced cast members Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan on the project.

According to Deadline, actor-turned-director Wilde will also have a supporting role in the film.

Described as a "psychological thriller", the movie is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

"The Silence" scribes Shane and Carey Van Dyke have penned the script of the project.

Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Wilde on her debut directorial feature "Booksmart", is adapting the screenplay.

Wilde and Silberman are also attached as producers alongside Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. Catherine Hardwicke is executive producer.

The feature, which hails from New Line, is expected to start production later this month.

