Los Angeles, Aug 30 (PTI) "Love, Simon" star Nick Robinson has been cast as the male lead in Netflix's upcoming dramedy series "Maid", fronted by "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" breakout Margaret Qualley.

The project reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnson's HBO film "Native Son", which premiered last year at Sundance Film Festival, reported Deadline.

Written by Molly Smith Metzler, the film is inspired by Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive".

Described as a "beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America", the story is about Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.

Actor Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment will produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Metzler will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with John Wells, Erin Jontow, Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Brett Hedblom and Stephanie Land. PTI

