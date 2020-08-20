Los Angeles, Aug 20 (PTI) "Booksmart" director Olivia Wilde has been tapped by Sony Pictures to direct a female-led Marvel film for the studio.

For the currently untitled project, the actor-turned-director will reunite with writer Katie Silberman, who worked with Wilde on her critically-acclaimed directorial debut "Booksmart" in 2019.

Also Read | Saumya Tandon Quits Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Reveals ‘I Am Not Leaving the Show Due To Monetary Reasons’.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be a part of Sony's growing Universe of Marvel Characters.

Amy Pascal is attached to produce with Rachel O'Connor on board as executive producer.

Also Read | Amy Adams Birthday Special: ‘Elegance Never Goes Out of Style’ and She is a Firm Believer in That (View Pics).

Wilde's next directorial venture is the psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling for New Line", starring Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine.

Sony has a number of films set in the Spider-Man space in different stages of development, including Tom Hardy's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and Jared Leto-starrer "Morbius". Both are expected to hit the screens next year.

SJ Clarkson is developing her own female-centered movie and Marc Guggenheim of The CW's Arrowverse fame is writing a film too.

The studio is teaming with Disney's Marvel Studios for a third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, which is slated to be released in December 2021. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)