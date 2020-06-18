Entertenment News | Pete Davidson, Colin Jost to Headline Wedding Comedy 'Worst Man'

Los Angeles, Jun 18 (PTI) "Saturday Night Live!" duo Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are set to star in upcoming wedding comedy "Worst Man".

The project hails from Universal Pictures and will be produced by "Saturday Night Live' creator Lorne Michaels, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Jost, Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman, the movie follows a soon-to-be-married couple and the family dramatics that ensue just weeks before the wedding.

Davidson most recently starred in Judd Apatow's "The King of Staten Island", which premiered exclusively on June 13 on video on demand in the US. He will be next seen in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad".

Jost is currently gearing up for the release of Warner Bros' "Tom & Jerry", a live-action and animated hybrid film based on the classic cartoon. PTI

