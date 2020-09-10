Los Angeles, Sep 10 (PTI) Actor Peter Sarsgaard has boarded the cast of Hulu's upcoming opiod crisis series "Dopesick".

The show, based on a New York Times bestselling book by author Beth Macy, will mark the streaming debut of Hollywood star Michael Keaton, reported Variety.

Also Read | 10 Years of Dabangg: Malaika Arora aka ‘Munni’ Celebrates a Decade of Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Blockbuster Film!.

Described as an "ambitious, harrowing, and compelling look into the epicentre of America's struggle with Opioid addiction", the series will take viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of "one percenter" Big Pharma Manhattan.

Keaton, 69, will essay the role of Samuel Finnix, an old-school doctor who approaches his practice with kindness and compassion, but finds himself embroiled in Big Pharma's deadly secret.

Also Read | Manoj Muntashir: Credit to a Lyricist Is Our Right, Not a Prize.

Sarsgaard will play Rick Mountcastle, an Assistant US Attorney prosecuting the Purdue Pharma case.

"Empire" co-creator Danny Strong is penning the scripts and will serve as showrunner.

Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson will direct the eight-episode series which will be produced by Touchstone Television and The Littlefield Company. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)