Entertenment News | Ricky Martin Releases New EP 'Pausa'

Los Angeles, May 30 (PTI) Pop star Ricky Martin has dropped a surprise EP, titled 'Pausa' that he created while being in quarantine.

The six-track set features collaborations with Sting, Carla Morrison, Pedro Capo, Diego El Cigala, among others.

The EP also consists of his previously released track "Tiburones", which was inspired by the resignation of the Governor of Puerto Rico in 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 48-year-old singer said his family helped in the making of the EP.

"My husband took the picture of my new album cover. My assistant, who is quarantining with us, he all of a sudden became a set decorator and he's an expert at lighting. We gotta reinvent ourselves, I guess," Martin said.

The singer said his two children -- 11-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo -- also gave him suggestions about his music.

"They're picky and they love music. When I come home with something that they don't like, they have no filters. They tell you.

"Especially this new single... One of the twins, he heard it and then (he's like), 'Nice. Yeah. This I like'," Martin said.

The singer's last full-fledged album was 2015's 'A Quien Quiera Escuchar', which went on to win the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album.

