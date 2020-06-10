Entertenment News | Ryan Murphy Expecting Third Child with Husband David Miller

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 10 (PTI) Writer Ryan Murphy has revealed that he and husband, photographer David Miller are set to welcome their third child together.

The "American Horror Story" creator shared the news in a self-written profile for Architectural Digest published on Tuesday.

"We are expecting another baby, a boy, in August," Murphy wrote.

The couple are already parents to sons Logan, seven, and Ford, five.

Murphy also opened up about how starting a family added "more colour" to their life.

"My career took off right around the time we had Logan, in 2012, and I went from one or two shows to sometimes 12. Those shows, too, were often colorful and baroque.

"One day, it suddenly dawned on me that I wanted to live with less: less color, less clutter, fewer things. An edited life," he explained.

Murphy and Miller tied the knot in 2012, months before Logan was born. Both of their children were born via surrogate. PTI

