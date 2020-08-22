London, Aug 22 (PTI) BBC Two has acquired Samuel L Jackson's upcoming docu-series "Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade" for showcasing it to the UK audiences.

The four-part series, which hails from Fremantle, will shed new light on 400 years of human trafficking after millions of Africans were shipped to the Americas by Western European slave traders.

The show has used new diving technology to locate and examine sunken slave ships in the UK, the Caribbean and Florida, retrieving information and underwater artifacts that help reveal more about the transatlantic slave trade.

Jackson, 71, will appear alongside author and Guardian writer Afua Hirsch, and investigative journalist Simcha Jacobovici with each episode following separate story lines: the location and investigation of sunken slave ships, and a historical analysis of the transatlantic slave trade.

"I had the privilege to meet with Samuel L Jackson, Afua Hirsch and Simcha Jacobovici at the start of their production last year and I was determined to bring their essential, hugely ambitious and important series to the BBC.

"These are stories that demand to be told and which sit at the very centre of our shared history," Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, said in a statement.

"Enslaved" is a Canada/UK co-production between Toronto-based Associated Producers and London-based Cornelia Street Productions in association with CBC and Epix in the US.

Anonymous Content and UppiTV, Samuel and LaTanya Jackson's television production company, are also associated.

Jacobovici has directed and executive produced the series with Jackson, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Yaron Niski.

Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Felix Golubev have produced it.

