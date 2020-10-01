Los Angeles, Oct 1 (PTI) Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is set to launch her first podcast on October 8 .

Titled "The Sarah Silverman Podcast", the show hails from Kast Media and will be available on all platforms, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Bell Bottom Actress Vaani Kapoor Is Happy To See The Film Industry Bouncing Back!.

Featuring Silverman's signature comic timing, the podcast will tackle topics ranging from her personal life to social issues, politics and current events.

"I decided to start a podcast because I believe it's important to get in on these things late," Silverman said.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Becomes the First Film in the World to Start and Finish Shooting amid Coronavirus Pandemic!.

A former "Saturday Night Live" scribe and performer, she has also starred in films, including "School of Rock", "Wreck-It Ralph", and "I Smile Back", for which she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

She also starred in and produced the sitcom "The Sarah Silverman Program", which ran from 2007 to 2010 on Comedy Central.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)