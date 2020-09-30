Los Angeles, Sep 30 (PTI) NBC has announced that the upcoming reboot of classic sitcom "Saved By The Bell" will premiere on its streaming service Peacock on November 25.

The reboot, created by Tracey Wigfield, is a direct sequel to the original series, which ran for four seasons on the cable network from 1989 to 1993, reported Deadline.

The new show follows California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) who gets into trouble for the state's many underfunded high schools and proposes they send affected students to California's highest-performing schools. Thus enter the iconic Bayside High.

The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.

Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are reprising their roles of Jessica "Jessie" Myrtle Spano and Albert Clifford "A.C." Slater, respectively.

They are joined by Josie Totah, Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena and Belmont Cameli.

"Saved By The Bell", which hails from Universal Television, is executive produced by Wigfield, Franco Bario and Peter Engel.

