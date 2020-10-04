Los Angeles, Oct 4 (PTI) "Cobra Kai" star Tanner Buchanan has joined the cast of "He's All That".

The film is a gender-swapped reboot of the 1999 teen comedy movie "She's All That", featuring Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook in the lead.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: Her Regal Affair With Ethnic Ensembles With an Abundance of Beauty and Elegance!.

The new movie will be directed by Mark Waters, known for his work on popular movies "Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday".

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling is headlining the movie.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Shehzad Deol is Huge Admirer of Shehnaaz Gill, Says He’s Proud That She is Fellow Punjabi.

The original revolved around a popular high school boy Zackary Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr) who, after getting dumped by his girlfriend, tries to give a makeover to one of the school's nerdy outcasts and make her the next prom queen

"He's All That" will follow an influencer who attempts to turn a nerdy boy into prom king (Buchanan), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

R Lee Fleming, who penned the original, will write the remake, which will be produced by Andrew Panay and Jennifer Gibgot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)