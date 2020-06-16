Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertenment News | 'The Black Cat" Director Bhargav Saikia to Make Feature Debut with 'Bokshi'

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 07:48 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Filmmaker Bhargav Saikia, best known for his Tom Alter-starrer short film "The Black Cat", is making his directorial debut with horror fantasy movie "Bokshi".

"The Black Cat", also featuring Shernaz Patel, was an adaptation of author Ruskin Bond's short story.

The new film is based on an original screenplay by debutant writer Harsh Vaibhav.

"As a filmmaker, my predominant interest lies in horror and fantasy fiction – Bokshi will give me the ideal opportunity to explore these two genres wholeheartedly.

"I am extremely excited to present this surreal contemporary horror tale to cinemagoers in India and beyond," Saikia said in a statement.

The bilingual feature is scheduled to be filmed later this year in multiple locations across northeast India.

Pre-production process will be carried out virtually in the upcoming months in light of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bokshi" will be produced by Saikia's independent production company Lorien Motion Pictures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

