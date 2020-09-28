New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) British actor Louis Partridge, who stars opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix's drama "Enola Holmes" as Viscount Tewkesbury, says initially there was supposed to be a kiss scene between their characters but ultimately the filmmakers opted for ambiguity and innocence.

Before his role in "Enola Holmes", Partridge, 17, played Piero de Medici in historical drama "Medici" and also appeared in live-action comedy film "Paddington 2".

Partridge said the equation between his and Brown's title character is "not just one thing" and he liked that element of uncertainty.

"There was actually meant to be a kiss scene, not a kiss scene but like a little kiss on the cheek or something at the gates when I'm in my top hat and about to go in to vote. But we decided on the day to sort of leave it up in the air, which I think was really a good call," Partridge told PTI in a group interview on Zoom.

"I think it's quite innocent, their relationship is not just one thing. There's an element of romance, obviously, but then they also get on really well. I like they are not defining where they are," he added.

Partridge has caught the attention of critics with his endearing portrayal of young Tewkesbury in the Harry Bradbeer-directed movie, whose central mystery is related to his character.

Asked whether he was prepared to be an Internet sensation, given the likeability of his character, the actor said he had no idea what the future held.

"I don't know what the scale of this is going to be. I am excited but I am also nervous. I am not sure what's going to happen," he said.

The film is an adaptation of Nancy Springer's book series and though the mystery surrounding Tewkesbury forms the plot only in the first book, Partridge's chemistry with Brown opens up the potential for future appearances, something the actor said would be "interesting" to explore.

The film follows the adventures of Enola, the 16-year-old free-spirited and equally brilliant sister of the iconic fictitious detective Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill).

"He's not in the second book but if he was to be in the second film, I haven't even thought about it. But I think I would love to see him working with Enola. Towards the end of the film, he grows, he takes on more responsibility. I would like to see him keep some of that and grow even more but also see his innocence and little flickers of that..."

Partridge said he was nervous to be the "least experienced" one on the set of the film, which features "Stranger Things" star Brown as the protagonist besides featuring British stars Helena Bonham Carter, Cavill, Sam Claflin, with Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw and Frances de la Tour in supporting roles.

"Working alongside these massive names without being nervous I think it was a massive challenge, forgetting who they were and just pretending like you're in the seat. It's quite hard. It got better as the film went on but in the start, it was difficult because I knew that I was the least experienced on set," the actor said.

As a fan of the internationally acclaimed dark comedy "Fleabag", Partridge said it was incredible to be directed by Bradbeer, who was nurturing and trusting.

"I had no idea what the director of 'Fleabag' was like and I loved 'Fleabag' and the style of it... Harry was so great and nurturing. He was an amazing director to have. He really helped me, because when somebody takes a chance on you... Put my name, surrounded by these incredible actors, it's a lifetime of experience. He trusted me with a lot which gave me confidence," he said.

"Enola Holmes" is different from the many other screen versions of Sherlock Holmes' story as it looks at the emotionality of Sherlock and makes him a more likeable character, Partridge said, adding he also loved the TV series version starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Partridge, who was born in Wandsworth, London, said he got hooked to acting after doing a short film.

"Being on set was just so intense and energetic and exhilarating and something that I hadn't really done before. I basically wanted to replicate that feeling, to chase the high.

"I really loved the atmosphere and I felt so involved with the film. That's a really cool part, especially when you're young and then some people trusting you make creative decisions. So I wanted more of that," he said, adding that his dream is to feature in a movie directed by Martin Scorsese.

