Los Angeles, Aug 18 (PTI) Hollywood heavyweights Will Smith and Kevin Hart are set to feature in and produce a remake of the road comedy "Planes, Trains & Automobiles".

The film, set up at Paramount Pictures, will be a modern take on the 1987 film, reported Variety.

The original was directed by John Hughes, and starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy as a pair of mismatched entrepreneurs trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving in the face of a series of travel disasters.

Now Smith and Hart will step in for Martin and Candy in the new project and back the film via Westbrook Studios and HartBeat Productions, respectively.

Aeysha Carr, the supervising producer and writer on hit cop comedy series "Brooklyn 99", is set to pen the screenplay, marking her feature writing debut.

Hart and Smith will produce the film alongside Westbrook Studios co-president and head of motion pictures Jon Mone and HartBeat's president of film and television Bryan Smiley. PTI

