Entertenment News | YouTube Series 'Cobra Kai' to Move to New Streaming Service

Los Angeles, May 30 (PTI) The third season of popular YouTube series "Cobra Kai" will premiere on a new streaming platform.

According to Deadline, Netflix and Hulu are reportedly "leading the shortlist of contenders" who showed interest in picking up the show.

The series is based on Robert Mark Kamen's "The Karate Kid" film franchise and created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

It features William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, the original stars of the 1984 film.

The story, set after 34 years, follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

The show's first season premiered on YouTube in May 2018, while its sophomore season debuted in April 2019.

Both the seasons received positive reviews from the critics and fans of the film franchise.

