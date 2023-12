New Delhi, December 20: The Congress on Wednesday said the "entire Modi ecosystem" is now being galvanised on the "so-called mimicry non-issue" while it remains silent on how a BJP MP "facilitated entry of two intruders" into the Lok Sabha and on the suspension of over 140 MPs. The opposition party hit back at the BJP for its criticism of a TMC leader's mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying a "desperate attempt" is being made to divert attention from the unprecedented suspension of MPs by raising this issue.

The Congress' attack came after the Vice President's Office said Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Dhankhar and expressed great pain over the "abject theatrics" of some MPs in Parliament complex. Referring to the mimicry issue, President Droupadi Murmu also said she was dismayed at the manner in which Vice President Dhankhar was "humiliated" in Parliament complex. Who Insulted Whom and How? Asks Rahul Gandhi Amid Row Over Kalyan Banerjee Mimicking Jagdeep Dhankhar (Watch Video)

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The entire Modi ecosystem now being galvanised on the so-called mimicry non-issue, while it remains silent on the real issue of why and how a BJP MP from Mysuru facilitated entry of two intruders into Lok Sabha on December 13th '?who are now charged under the anti-terror law UAPA." "The entire ecosystem is also silent on the summary suspension of 142 MPs for making a perfectly legitimate demand," he said.

In another post earlier on X, Ramesh alleged that a desperate attempt is being made to divert attention away from the unprecedented suspension of MPs by raising the issue of 'mimicry'. "Remember who mimicked whom and that too in the Lok Sabha?" Ramesh said and shared a video clip of Prime Minister Modi's speech in Lok Sabha after Rahul Gandhi had hugged him in 2018. A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Rajya Sabha Chairman Mimicry Row: Social Activist Vineet Jindal Files Complaint With Ethics Committee; Seeks Expulsion of TMC Leader Kalyan Banerjee and Other MPs

The BJP also attacked the opposition over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making a video of the performance by Banerjee. As many as 49 more opposition lawmakers were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for unruly behaviour, taking the total number of MPs facing action in both Houses of Parliament to 141 and prompting the INDIA coalition to announce nationwide anti-government protests on Friday.