Environment News | Delhi Breathes Clean Air as Overall AQI Drops to 77

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The quality of air in Delhi on Saturday improved slightly with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 77 at 9 am on Saturday, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The concentrations of prominent pollutants such as PM 10 and PM 2.5 docked at 77 and 29 respectively.

The SAFAR has predicted that the air pollution levels in the national capital are expected to further improve on Sunday [May 31, 2020].

The concentration of PM 2.5 particles is expected to be at 27 while PM10 is expected to be around 106.

SAFAR further stated in its advisory that for the next two days, the air quality is likely to hover between the 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' category. (ANI)

