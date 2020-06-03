Environment News | Southwesterly Winds Bringing Moisture to Delhi-NCR, Rain Likely: RWFC

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): South Westerly winds from Rajasthan will bring moisture to Delhi-NCR and northwest India from Wednesday and the changing weather system is likely to cause rainfall in the national capital, said Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Weather forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.

"A fresh WD is effecting northwest India. Southwesterly winds through Rajasthan in association with cyclone is bringing moisture to Delhi-NCR and northwest India from today," Srivastava said on Wednesday.

"This changing weather system is likely to cause rainfall over Delhi-NCR and northwest India from June 3 evening to June 5. Thunderstorms along with squally winds (50-60 kmph) are also expected in these two regions," he added.

The official said heatwave conditions will not be there over northwest India for the next couple of days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), states such as Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are also likely to have rains today. (ANI)

