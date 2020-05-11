Envoy to Nepal Reiterates India's Stand over Border Dispute in Meeting with FM Gyawali

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 11 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was summoned by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, reiterated the country's stand over border dispute, the Indian Embassy here said.Ambassador Kwatra also handed over a copy of Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson's response to Nepal Foreign Affairs Minister, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali."Amb. Of India to Nepal Sh. Kwatra met Hon'ble Min. for Foreign Affairs Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today at Singha Durbar. Amb. Kwatra stated India's position on boundary issues with Nepal. He also handed over a copy of MEA spokesperson's response to the Hon'ble Min. @MEAIndia," Indian Mission in Nepal tweeted.The government of Nepal had, earlier, objected to the inauguration of the 'Link Road' to Kailash Mansarovar region by India, terming it a "unilateral act" that runs against the understanding reached between the two countries.Following a strong objection from Nepal, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the road going through Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district "lies completely within the territory of India"."We have seen the press release dated May 9, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal pertaining to the inauguration of a road in India. The recently inaugurated road section in Pithoragarh district in the State of Uttarakhand lies completely within the territory of India," the MEA said in a statement."The road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Under the present project, the same road has been made pliable for the ease and convenience of pilgrims, locals and traders," said the MEA.India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Friday inaugurated the link road to Kailash Mansarovar yatra via video conferencing.Nepal said it has "consistently maintained" that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), "all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal."Indian Defence Ministry had said the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in Uttarakhand has connected Kailash Mansarovar route to Lipulekh pass, which will provide connectivity to border villages and security forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)