Eva Mendes Shares Selfie of Wild Makeover from Her Daughters

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 18 (ANI): American actor Eva Mendes just got one beautiful makeover by her daughters over the weekend.According to E!News, the 46-year-old actor put out on Instagram a selfie of her makeup done by her daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amanda Lee Gosling.Her daughters gave her one colourful and wild makeover perfect for Spring. Mendes captioned her selfie, "They've won."As The ' Ghost Rider' star Mendes doesn't publicise her life with her daughters and her husband Ryan Gosling, it's always sweet when she shares snippets of their life together.In April, The '2 Fast 2 Furious' star got real about why she keeps her family life private and under wraps.She shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting, "During these times, I'm so confused about what to post so I'm going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go. "One of my favourite pieces of art from one of my favourite artist Rene Magritte. I've always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there."However, in the comments, a fan asked why she doesn't post about her family and husband Gosling.The mother-of-two responded, "hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."As for why she keeps her marriage with Gosling private, Mendes shared that it "just works for us this way." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)