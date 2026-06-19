Evernuts Just Won BIG! You Won't Believe This Award.

Evernuts to be Honoured with ‘Excellence in Premium Dry Fruits & Gourmet Food Products’ at HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. Mumbai, June 2026: Evernuts is set to be honoured with the prestigious Excellence in Premium Dry Fruits & Gourmet Food Products award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition celebrates the brand’s consistent commitment to delivering high-quality, nutritious, and premium-grade dry fruits and gourmet food offerings to an evolving consumer market.

The award highlights Evernuts’ strong positioning in the premium food and gifting segment, where quality, trust, and presentation play a crucial role in shaping consumer preference. With a growing demand for healthy and premium lifestyle products, Evernuts has successfully built a brand identity that combines purity, taste, and refined packaging standards, making it a preferred choice across both retail and gifting categories.

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Evernuts has emerged as a reliable name in the premium dry fruits and gourmet food products space, focusing on carefully sourced ingredients, hygienic processing practices, and consistent quality control. The brand’s approach reflects a strong emphasis on delivering value-driven nutrition while maintaining a premium consumer experience that aligns with modern lifestyle expectations.

In addition to its product excellence, Evernuts has also been associated as a gifting partner, further strengthening its presence in the corporate and lifestyle gifting ecosystem. This association reflects the brand’s versatility and its ability to cater to both individual consumers and large-scale gifting requirements with equal consistency and quality assurance.

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The award will be presented to Mr. Nirav Pistolwala, in recognition of his role in guiding Evernuts’ growth and positioning in the premium food industry. His contribution has been instrumental in strengthening the brand’s operational framework and expanding its reach within the competitive gourmet food segment.

Under his leadership, Evernuts has focused on enhancing product innovation, maintaining strict quality standards, and building a trusted supply and distribution network. The brand continues to evolve with changing consumer preferences, ensuring that its offerings remain relevant, premium, and aligned with health-conscious lifestyle trends.

The Excellence in Premium Dry Fruits & Gourmet Food Products award recognizes brands that demonstrate exceptional quality standards, innovation in product offerings, and strong consumer trust in the food and gourmet segment. Evernuts has been selected for its consistent performance in delivering premium experiences and maintaining high product integrity.

Receiving this honour at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks a significant milestone for Evernuts, reinforcing its position as a growing leader in the premium dry fruits and gourmet food industry. The recognition further validates its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and long-term brand building.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Nirav Pistolwala acknowledged the importance of maintaining high standards in sourcing, processing, and customer experience. He emphasized that Evernuts will continue to focus on strengthening its premium offerings and expanding its presence in both retail and gifting segments.

As the premium food and gourmet industry continues to expand in India, Evernuts stands out as a brand that successfully blends quality, trust, and modern consumer expectations, establishing itself as a strong and evolving player in the segment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).