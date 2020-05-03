Everyone Must Do Their Work Responsibly, Whichever Field It Be, Says Wife of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 3 (ANI): Pallavi Sharma, wife of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma who lost his life in Handwara encounter, said that everyone must carry out their work responsibly in whichever field they choose to be in. "It's not that one can serve the country only by joining the Army. One should be a good human and a responsible citizen. Everyone must do their work with responsibility in whichever field they go," Pallavi Sharma told ANI.Meanwhile, Piyush Sharma, brother of the fallen soldier, said, "My brother has sacrificed his life for a greater cause. My son also wants to join the Indian Army. My son is very inspired by him and he used to learn from him about the Army whenever we used to meet."Colonel Sharma, the Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life in an operation in Handwara, had been twice awarded gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions.Colonel Sharma belonging to the Guards Regiment had been serving in the Kashmir Valley for a long time. Army persons who lost their lives in the Handwara operation include Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh.Two terrorists were also killed in the operation by the security forces in the remote location of Handwara. (ANI)

