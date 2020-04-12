Ex-minister Akhilesh Das Gupta's Son Donates Rs 25 Lakh to UP COVID Fund on His Death Anniv

Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) On the occasion of the third death anniversary of former Congress leader and Union minister Akhilesh Das Gupta on Sunday, his son Viraj Sagar Das donated Rs 25 lakh towards the Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Care Fund.

Viraj handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence here.

In a statement, Ashok Singh, the media coordinator for the BBD Group, which was founded by Dr Akhilesh Das Gupta, said the members of the BBD family observed a two-minute silence to pay respect to the departed soul.

Viraj said that the unfinished tasks and promises of his father will be accomplished by the BBD Group.

Akhilesh Das Gupta, born on March 31, 1961, was son of freedom fighter Babu Banarasi Das, who also served as a Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh was Union Minister for Steel from January 2006 till May 2008 in the Manmohan Singh government during UPA-I.

He died on April 12, 2017.

