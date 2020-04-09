Ex-Rangers All-star Hamilton Charged with Child Abuse: Reports

Los Angeles, Apr 9 (AFP) Former Major League Baseball all-star Josh Hamilton was formally charged with child abuse following an altercation in September with his daughter, the US media reported on Wednesday.

Texas prosecutors charged the 38-year-old Hamilton with injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony under the American penal code.

The case stems from an alleged incident involving Hamilton and his 14-year-old daughter, according to Dallas-based television broadcaster CBSDFW and other reports.

Hamilton had turned himself in on October 30 in connection with the case, and he was released on bail.

A condition of the bail was that he not have any contact with any child under 17.

"Mr Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court," his lawyer said in a prepared statement at the time of his release.

According to several media reports, Hamilton is alleged to have cursed at his daughter during an argument and threw a water bottle at her, striking her in the upper torso.

He is also accused of throwing a chair in her direction and hitting her on the legs with his hands.

Hamilton was the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2010 when he hit a league-leading .359 for the Texas Rangers while adding 32 home runs and 100 RBIs. (AFP)

