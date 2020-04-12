Ex-serviceman Tests COVID-19 Positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) An ex-serviceman tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday taking the total number of cases in Muzaffarnagar district to six.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Inderkant Dwivedi told PTI here that the retired Army jawan is a resident of Wajidpur village under Khatauli police station area of the district and works as a security guard in a nursing home in Delhi.

His samples were sent to Delhi but he has been residing in his native home in the village since the lockdown.

The patient was shifted to Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Berajpur while his wife and son were home quarantined at Wajidpur village. The entirevillage has been sealed and no one is allowed to enter or leave the place.

A total of 480 people have tested positive for the virus in the state so far, according to officials.

