Executive Committee of Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council to Be Dissolved

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 13 (ANI): The incumbent executive committee of Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) shall be dissolved on May 17 as the polls could not be held due to coronavirus outbreak, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ratan Lal Nath said.The decision to dissolve the Autonomous District Council was approved in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.In March, the election was deferred for an indefinite period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Addressing a press conference, Nath said that Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais will hold the charge of TTAADC areas till the next election."Governor Bais will assume administration of the District Council as per provisions of the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, which enables a Governor to assume all functions or powers vested in the district council if he feels a situation has arisen in which administration of the ADC can't be carried out in accordance with the provisions," he said. The ADC has 30 seats of which 28 are elected and two are nominated. In January this year, the Tripura Assembly passed a resolution to increase the number of seats to 50. (ANI)

