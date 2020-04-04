Facing Difficulties Due to Non-availability of Farm Labour, Say Amritsar Farmers

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Apr 4 (ANI): Amid the lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, farmers in Amritsar are facing trouble in the harvest season due to non-availability of labour and required machines."We are facing difficulties now. The wheat crop is ready and a lot of the work has fallen on the farmer - from getting fodder for buffalos to harvesting and selling vegetables. There is always a need for labour," a farmers told ANI.He said migrant labour largely comes from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.Another farmer said that solution to all problems will have to be provided by the government."Only then the country will get grains. After that labour and agri-medicine will also be needed for sowing of new crop," he said.The Punjab government has extended the crop procurement date by a month to June 15 in order to help farmers sell their farm produce.The state government has also said that farmers should not gather in the market to sell their crops and follow social distancing norms. (ANI)

