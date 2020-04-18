Facing Issues in Selling Milk, Police Help Nomadic Community Sell It in J&K's Samba

Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) On the initiative of police, a Jammu-based dairy plant on Saturday agreed to buy milk from sellers, especially the nomadic community living in different parts of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, amid the nationwide lockdown.

The decision of Surya Milk Plant came as a big relief to the milk sellers of Vijaypur, Samba and Ghagwal who were facing a lot of difficulty to sell their product due to the ongoing lockdown, a police spokesman said.

He said Samba police noticed the plight of the desperate milk sellers including the nomads whose only source of livelihood is by selling milk and came forward to resolve the issue.

“Due to difficulty in selling milk, they (nomads) were facing a hard time and were unable to arrange fodder for their livestock. Police discussed the matter with Jammu-based milk plants and sorted out their problem with Surya Milk Plant agreeing to buy the milk from the sellers of Vijaypur, Samba and Ghagwal areas,” the spokesman said.

He said the decision was conveyed to the milk sellers who expressed their gratitude to the police for helping them out.

