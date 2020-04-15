Factory Owner Booked for Violating Lockdown in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) A factory owner has been booked here for allegedly violating the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown and hiding 44 labourers in his processing unit, officials said on Wednesday.

The action against the factory owner comes after residents of Megha Gali had lodged a police complaint regarding the processing unit, they said.

The factory owner, Triloki Nath Chaudhary, fled before police raided the place.

