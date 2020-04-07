Family Quarantined, Nagpur COVID-19 Man Buried by Civic Staff

Nagpur, Apr 7 (PTI) The last rites of a 68-year-old COVID-19 patient in Nagpur was carried out by civic officials and relatives on Tuesday as his immediate family has been quarantined as a precautionary measure, Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.

He said the burial was done as per guidelines issued by authorities for COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 12 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, taking the tally of the deceased so far to 64, a Health official said.

