Farmer Dies After Spraying Insecticide on Crops in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 14 (PTI) A 38-year-old farmer died apparently after spraying insecticides in his field in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The victim who was identified as Chaterpal died at Gadla village under Bhopa police station area in the district, police said.

The farmer was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said, adding that the doctors said Chaterpal fell ill after spraying the insecticides.

