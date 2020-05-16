Farmer Kills Self in Nagpur District

Nagpur, May 16 (PTI) A farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Saoner tehsil of Nagpur district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Krishna alias Vilas Namdeo Tekade (50), a resident of Borgaon village.

According to police, Tekade consumed poison in the afternoon and was found unconscious in an agricultural field at 2 pm.

Doctors declared him brought dead at hospital.

Tekade and his brother owned four acres of agricultural land and he also worked at a cement pipe manufacturing factory at Kalmeshwar, police said.

But he was jobless since lockdown. Further probe was on.

