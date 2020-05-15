Farooq Terms Reports of Asif Ali Zardari's Death as 'baseless'

World. (File Image)

Karachi [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari's counsel, Farooq H Naek has refuted the reports of the death of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, terming them as 'baseless'."The reports about Zardari's death are baseless. He has several illnesses and has back pain but he is at home because of the coronavirus pandemic," Naek was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune during an informal conversation with the media on Thursday.The outlet reported of rumours on social media about the ill health of former Pakistan President and 'viral videos and forwarded messages' being spread about how he is in critical condition and that 'his party is trying to mask the details to prevent 'hysteria' within its ranks.The former Pakistan president was granted bail on medical grounds by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) last year in December in connection with two money laundering cases filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, commenting on the health of Asif Ali Zardari, too had stated some time ago that the PPP co-chairman was doing much better."When he [Zardari] was made a prisoner by this government in Islamabad ... we were all extremely worried, however, ever since he has been moved to Karachi he is doing much better," Bilawal Bhutto said a few days ago, according to The Express Tribune.Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the anti-corruption body on June 10 last year after the IHC had rejected his pre-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts case. In October, Zardari was shifted to PIMS from judicial custody at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after the medical board stated that the former president was suffering from cardiac issues, diabetes, and other ailments and required urgent medical care. (ANI)

