Fathah Rahman Thangal: The Young Leader Conquering Global Business!

Mumbai, June 2026: Fathah Rahman Thangal, Founder and Managing Director of ALL4YOU GROUP INTERNATIONAL, was honoured with the prestigious "Excellence in International Entrepreneurship – Young Leader" award at the HT Media Presents Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026, held on June 12 at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai. The award was presented by acclaimed Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, recognizing his outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation, and international business development at a remarkably young age.

The recognition celebrates Fathah Rahman Thangal’s entrepreneurial journey of building a diversified business ecosystem that spans international spice exports, digital commerce, artificial intelligence, educational technology, healthcare innovations, wellness products, hospitality, and emerging future-focused industries. Through his leadership, ALL4YOU GROUP INTERNATIONAL has evolved into a multi-sector enterprise driven by innovation, quality, and a strong global outlook.

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Founded in 2017, ALL4YOU GROUP INTERNATIONAL began as an e-commerce initiative with a vision to create accessible and technology-driven business solutions. Over the years, the organization has expanded into multiple sectors while maintaining a commitment to sustainability, customer trust, and long-term value creation. Today, the group operates through a growing portfolio of brands and ventures designed to address evolving consumer and business needs across domestic and international markets.

One of the company’s flagship ventures, Cardo Spice, has played a significant role in strengthening the organization’s global presence. Focused on exporting premium Indian spices to international markets, the brand works closely with trusted farmers and suppliers to ensure quality, authenticity, and adherence to international trade standards. Through its commitment to excellence, Cardo Spice has helped showcase India’s rich agricultural heritage to customers worldwide.

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Beyond exports, the organization has continued to diversify into wellness, healthcare, and technology-led solutions. The launch of Juiva Juices in the UAE marked the group’s entry into the beverage sector, while Padease introduced innovative wellness products focused on women’s health and comfort. The company has also demonstrated its commitment to technological advancement through the development of an AI-integrated educational platform aimed at creating smarter and more accessible learning experiences.

Fathah Rahman Thangal’s entrepreneurial journey has also been defined by social responsibility. During the pandemic, he initiated a non-profit food delivery support service that provided free delivery of essential food supplies to communities in need. The initiative reflected his belief that businesses must contribute positively to society while pursuing growth and innovation.

In addition to his business achievements, Fathah is an emerging author whose creative interests extend into literature and storytelling. His published work, The Vanishing at Blackwood Manor, and upcoming book, Recipe of Love, reflect his passion for creativity and his ability to balance entrepreneurial ambition with artistic expression.

Receiving the award at the Crafting Bharat Business Conclave & Awards 2026 marks another important milestone in his growing list of accomplishments. Over the years, he has received recognition from industry bodies and government institutions, including honours for international entrepreneurship and business innovation. His achievements have also earned him visibility across business publications, startup ecosystems, and global media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Fathah Rahman Thangal expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to building globally competitive businesses rooted in innovation, quality, and sustainability. He noted that the award serves as motivation to continue expanding ventures that create meaningful impact while generating opportunities across technology, exports, healthcare, and digital commerce.

Looking ahead, ALL4YOU GROUP INTERNATIONAL plans to further strengthen its presence through advanced IT hubs in Mumbai, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, expansion of international export operations, healthcare innovations, educational technology solutions, and new global brand initiatives. With a clear vision and an expanding portfolio of ventures, Fathah Rahman Thangal continues to represent the new generation of Indian entrepreneurs driving innovation on a global stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).