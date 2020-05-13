FCI Issues About 160 Lakh MT Foodgrains to States, UTs During Lockdown

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued about 160 lakh MT foodgrains to states and Union Territories during the lockdown period under various schemes."FCI is having sufficient stocks to cater to the requirement of the nation. As on May 1 this year, the stock position was 642.7 lakh MT, out of which rice was 285.03 lakh MT and wheat was 357.7 lakh MT. Till May 12, 159.36 Lakh MT foodgrains have been issued under various schemes," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.It said that the state governments have lifted 60.87 lakh MT foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which is equivalent to almost one and half month's requirement. Further, 79.74 lakh MT has been lifted for distribution under The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGKAY) against the total allocation of 120 Lakh MT, which is equal to two-month allocation. According to the press note, Food Corporation of India (FCI) has not only met the foodgrain requirement under National Food Security Act (NFSA) at 5 kg per month per beneficiary but also the additional allocation of 5 kg per person to 81.35 crore people under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)