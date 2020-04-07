FDCI Sets Up COVID-19 Support Fund

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Fashion Design Council of India has started a support fund to provide financial assistance to small businesses and young designers in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Support Fund is an initiative by the council to aid individuals and craftspersons among others in these difficult times.

"... Unfortunately, not everyone is left with ample reserves to wade through this period of crisis. Smaller businesses (with tremendous potential) are run like a one-person-army; one individual taking care of a team of craftsmen, playing the role of a manufacturer, sales person, accountant, promoting and providing for his/her little family and bursting with ideas. A lot of them are not in a position (or have the luxury of time) to process formal paper-works to seek support from banks / financial institutions.

"We, as a fraternity, are what we are because of each one of our designers; their passion is our driving force and with a little support we can lend them some strength to spring back on their feet sooner than later," Sunil Sethi, FDCI chairman, said in a statement on the council's official website.

Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani expressed her gratitude to FDCI for the initiative.

"The Indian fashion industry is the pride of the Indian textile industry. Today those who weave dreams onto a cloth are weaving together a support group. My gratitude to the Fashion Design Council of India, ably led by Sunil Sethi, for coming up with a COVID-19 fund.

"I'm hopeful that the fund which will come together with the assistance of designers, design houses and other organisations affiliated to them will help us tide through these challenging times," Irani said in a video message.

"My belief is together we can and we will meet all these challenges head on. As the minister of textiles, I can only say this that you will find us standing shoulder-to-shoulder through your challenges so that together we can work towards a solution," the minister added.

