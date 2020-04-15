FIAPO Sets Up Helpline for NGOs, Individuals Willing to Treat, Feed Animals During Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Queries regarding how to feed street animals, availability of emergency veterinarian services, abandoning of pets and functionality of animal shelters during the lockdown are being handled by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), which has set up a helpline for the NGOs and individuals concerned about animals.

The apex animal rights organisation has also collated a list of FAQs and government notices that impact and aid working for animals during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to FIAPO, a helpline number has been launched through which one can get assistance for any legal problems related to animals being faced during the ongoing lockdown and if essential items such as food and medicines are needed, then the organisation can help connect people with other local member organisations.

"Animals are hit hard during this lockdown and unfortunately, their sufferings remain unseen by the majority with misinformation and rumours making their plight worse. The government has also recognised this and veterinary services, street feeding -- all continue to be essential services permitted during the lockdown. Please keep water bowls outside your houses and leave food outside for street animals.

"Please coordinate with other residents of your area to ensure that the animals in your locality do not go hungry. Speak to your local authorities, animal welfare organisations for assistance to animals, as they will have access to the right information and aid in such times," Varda Mehrotra, Executive Director, FIAPO, said.

The country is under a lockdown since March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak. It has now been extended till May 3.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 377, while the number of cases climbed to 11,439 in the country on Wednesday.

