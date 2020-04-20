Fight Against COVID-19 Can Be Won Through Patience, Self- Confidence: J'khand Guv

Ranchi, Apr 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the fight against novel coronavirus can be work through patience and self-confidence.

She said some government offices have opened as per the Centre's guidelines and appealed to the people to maintain social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Some offices have opened and will function as per the guidelines set by the central government. Staff will come to the offices only on the instructions of the government and will ensure social distancing," Murmu said.

Appealing to the people not to venture out of their homes unnecessarily or in name of going to the office, Murmu asked them to respect the work of the frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus.

Reminding people to maintain social distancing at pharmacies, ration shops and grocery stores, she said that coronavirus does not see caste, religion, rich or poor while infecting people.

People coming in contact with an infected person should hide it and should inform the officials concerned, the governor added.

